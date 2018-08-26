Office Depot Inc (ODP) Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Office Depot worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

ODP opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.54. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at $366,776.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

