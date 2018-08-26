Olympus Labs (MOT) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Olympus Labs token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002793 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, FCoin, DDEX and OKEx. Olympus Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $376,804.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Olympus Labs has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00262473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00152730 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Olympus Labs launched on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,272,282 tokens. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, DDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

