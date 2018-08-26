Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News headlines about Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omega Healthcare Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9806260395644 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

