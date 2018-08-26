OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in KLX Inc (KLXI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 807.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.09% of KLX worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXI. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of KLX by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of KLX by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KLX by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLXI opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. KLX Inc has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLXI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

