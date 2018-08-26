OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $2.22 Million in Five Below Inc (FIVE) Stock

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $2,456,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $675,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 324.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 111,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,594,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $659,158.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,363.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.