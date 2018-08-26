OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $1.63 Million Position in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,080,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,324,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.82 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

