OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,291,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 67,128 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 903.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 53,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.88.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,974.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at $90,509,179.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

