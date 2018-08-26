OmiseGO (OMG) Trading Down 10% This Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00055913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Hotbit, CoinTiger and Crex24. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $521.56 million and $10.95 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, B2BX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Mercatox, BitMart, BX Thailand, C2CX, Bancor Network, CoinEx, DigiFinex, IDCM, Coinrail, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Upbit, Poloniex, BitForex, Kyber Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Cobinhood, ABCC, Bittrex, Tidex, OKEx, COSS, CoinTiger, Coinnest, TDAX, Coinone, BigONE, Ovis, Bithumb, Gate.io, AirSwap, Neraex, ChaoEX, Binance, ZB.COM, Koinex, Iquant, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Braziliex, DDEX, FCoin, CoinExchange, Livecoin, CoinBene, Bitbns, DragonEX, IDEX, TOPBTC, GOPAX, BitBay, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, HitBTC, CoinEx Market and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

