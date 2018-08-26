ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,085,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,764,000 after purchasing an additional 829,500 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,967,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,496,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,099,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,231 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,746,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.74.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

