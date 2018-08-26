One Liberty Properties (OLP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News articles about One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. One Liberty Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.9616303717832 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

OLP opened at $28.85 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $556.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.68%. sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Robert Lovejoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $111,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $261,375. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

