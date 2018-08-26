ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,629,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of ONEOK worth $2,557,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 142,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 121,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

