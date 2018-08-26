OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.60 to $15.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of ONE stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.63 million for the quarter. analysts expect that OneSmart International Edun Gr will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONE. Carlyle Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter valued at $248,939,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter valued at $41,051,000. Yiheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter valued at $33,325,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,150,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter valued at $10,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

