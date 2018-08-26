Opera (OPRA) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Opera earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9380992043149 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Opera alerts:

OPRA opened at $13.32 on Friday. Opera has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $15.62.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers; as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded on March 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.