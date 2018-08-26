Opus Bank (OPB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, FIG Partners cut Opus Bank from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of OPB opened at $28.30 on Friday. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 13.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 186.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.