OTR Global Upgrades Workday (WDAY) to “Positive”

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -118.90 and a beta of 1.83. Workday has a 1 year low of $95.35 and a 1 year high of $151.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $293,006.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $1,449,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

