Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,554,131 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 18,719,221 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 865,734 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 371,276 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth $211,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 771.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 9,444,346 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth $746,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.96 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

