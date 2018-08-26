Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $3.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 121.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,341,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after buying an additional 294,601 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

