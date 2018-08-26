Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $12.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of PH opened at $171.53 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $152.47 and a twelve month high of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, MED downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.12.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

