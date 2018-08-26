Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 87,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Paypal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 75,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of PYPL opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,505,209.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

