PCHAIN (PAI) Achieves Market Cap of $13.20 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, Token Store and Bilaxy. PCHAIN has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00261890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00151044 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035755 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN’s launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,577,583 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Token Store, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.