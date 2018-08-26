Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $70.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

