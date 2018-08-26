Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.10. Pegasystems posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.35). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,121. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.32, a PEG ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,630 shares of company stock worth $1,354,215. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pegasystems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.