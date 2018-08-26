People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 221.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 143.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44,097 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 113,799 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 473.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MedEquities Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.11.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 million. sell-side analysts predict that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. MedEquities Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $102,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

MedEquities Realty Trust Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT).

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.