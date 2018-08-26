People s United Financial Inc. Invests $217,000 in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,368,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.70 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

