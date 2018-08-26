People s United Financial Inc. Invests $263,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,838,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,402,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,244,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,785,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,957,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV opened at $69.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.