PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Boosted by Rand Wealth LLC

Rand Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,279 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,772,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,552,000 after acquiring an additional 646,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,174,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,017,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,005,000 after acquiring an additional 711,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

PEP stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

