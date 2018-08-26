Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.83 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

