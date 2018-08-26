Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $342,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,901,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 19.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $94.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,128.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $2,075,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,984 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,404. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

