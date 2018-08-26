Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,709 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1,410.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $784,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400,323 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $691,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,144 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,024,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,981,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,622,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Vertical Group upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.49 million. equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

