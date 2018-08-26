Peter J. Lariviere Sells 7,292 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $202,498.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $498.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.77 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. equities research analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 328.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,739,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 396.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

