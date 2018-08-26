Peter Massey Acquires 43,518 Shares of 1Spatial PLC (SPA) Stock

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) insider Peter Massey bought 43,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £20,018.28 ($25,589.01).

Shares of SPA opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.59) on Friday. 1Spatial PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.44 ($0.06).

1Spatial plc develops and sells IT software products and solutions, and related consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, mainland Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Geospatial and Cloud segments. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

