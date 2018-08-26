Peugeot (UG) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €20.00 ($22.73) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UG. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.29 ($26.46).

Shares of Peugeot stock opened at €19.15 ($21.76) on Friday. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($18.69) and a one year high of €21.01 ($23.88).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

