Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,993 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $250.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

In other news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.