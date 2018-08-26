Philip Morris International (PM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,449,000 after buying an additional 1,421,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,871,000 after buying an additional 4,386,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,660,000 after buying an additional 258,809 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after buying an additional 4,618,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,475,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,763,000 after buying an additional 1,566,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.