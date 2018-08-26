Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $31.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $32.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

