Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,974.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.