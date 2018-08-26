Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.98 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176,304 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Natixis raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4,649.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 508,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 497,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,020,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 421,540 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 414,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,921,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 324,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $120.55 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

