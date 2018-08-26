Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 100.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 118.8% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.