Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,245 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWB. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWB opened at $43.43 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

