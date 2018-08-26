Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,590 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE:CPA opened at $82.47 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $79.64 and a twelve month high of $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. UBS Group raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, August 10th. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.22.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.