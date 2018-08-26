PKG Token (PKG) Price Tops $0.0002

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. PKG Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $346,405.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 122.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00264299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00152999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035077 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010902 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

