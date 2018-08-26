Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Rating Increased to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,094,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,639,000 after buying an additional 1,910,142 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,874,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,235,000 after buying an additional 1,079,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,001,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,367,000 after buying an additional 961,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,779,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,474,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 236.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,560,000 after buying an additional 6,397,059 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.