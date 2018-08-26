Playtech’s (PTEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, www.digitallook.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,080 ($13.81) price objective on the stock.

PTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities lowered their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 1,125 ($14.38) to GBX 882 ($11.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 806 ($10.30) to GBX 575 ($7.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Playtech to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 650 ($8.31) in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 950 ($12.14) to GBX 600 ($7.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 960 ($12.27) to GBX 980 ($12.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 883.36 ($11.29).

PTEC opened at GBX 516.80 ($6.61) on Thursday. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Mor Weizer Weizer acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 539 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £296,450 ($378,946.70).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

