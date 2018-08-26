Po.et Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. During the last week, Po.et has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and $390,060.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00151610 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035414 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,344,934 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance, Bancor Network, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

