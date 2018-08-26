Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Director Acquires $10,077,600.00 in Stock

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Director Jeffrey W. Bird bought 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $10,077,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTLA opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.69. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $64.56.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,503.29% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

