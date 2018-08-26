Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Approach Resources (AREX) Share Price

Media headlines about Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Approach Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.6035019218433 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Approach Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 155,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $212.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.75. Approach Resources has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 18.38%. research analysts anticipate that Approach Resources will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KLR Group lowered Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

