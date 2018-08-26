Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Twin Disc (TWIN) Share Price

News articles about Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Twin Disc earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3525143913155 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Twin Disc alerts:

TWIN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,388. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.88. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWIN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.