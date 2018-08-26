Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bankwell Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.7040446872949 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWFG shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

