Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Books-A-Million (BAMM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Books-A-Million (NASDAQ:BAMM) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Books-A-Million earned a daily sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.3915244007427 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Books-A-Million stock remained flat at $$3.25 on Friday. Books-A-Million has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Get Books-A-Million alerts:

Books-A-Million Company Profile

Books-A-Million, Inc is a book retailer primarily located in the eastern United States and operates both superstores and traditional bookstores. The Company operates through three segments: retail trade, electronic commerce trade, and real estate development and management. The retail trade segment is engaged in the retail sale of books, magazines and general merchandise, including gifts, cards, games, toys, collectibles, music, digital video disc (DVDs), electronic devices and accessories at its retail stores.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Books-A-Million Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Books-A-Million and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.