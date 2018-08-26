PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 399.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,293,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,436 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 68.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,631 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,777,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,290,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,093,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 270,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “$104.41” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

